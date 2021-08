Rasti’s series, There Are No Homosexuals In Iran, reveals a community caught between ongoing persecution and the promise of freedom

In 2007, during a forum held at Columbia University, New York, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad famously said: “In Iran, we don’t have homosexuals like in your country. In Iran, we do not have this phenomenon.” He later went on to claim that he was misquoted by Western media, but his remarks remain a classic example of the country’s archaic views on homosexuality. In Iran, it is seen as an illness that must be treated and, in some cases, it can be punishable by death. Such overt oppression has led people to flee their homeland in order to escape persecution and ostracisation. A large majority travel over the border into Turkey, with help from NGOs such as the Iranian Queer Organization. There, they find refuge in cities like Denizli in the southwest of the country, where they will wait, often for many years, to be granted visas for Europe or North America.

It was in this liminal space, where refugees enter a prolonged purgatory, that photographer Laurence Rasti produced the images for her project, There Are No Homosexuals in Iran. Born in Switzerland to Iranian parents, Rasti struggled to reconcile the differences in gender roles between the two cultures and, following years of research on gender and sexual identity, was inspired to explore Iran’s complex relationship with homosexuality. “I discovered what was happening in Denizli in 2014 through a contact I made at an NGO,” she recalls. “I came to understand that it was one of the main cities assigned to LGBTQI+ asylum seekers in transit in Turkey.”