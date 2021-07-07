Tim Davis’ latest book is a visual poem celebrating Los Angeles

Driven by a desire to “do everything differently”, in 2017 Davis dropped his ongoing projects and spent two years travelling to Los Angeles, resulting in an expansive monograph published by Aperture

“Lots of nights I went to bed in a damnably mediocre hotel unable to really remember that first camera love,” recalls photographer Tim Davis of working on his arduous project, Sunset Strips, in 2017. Hearing his malaise, his wife, painter Lisa Sanditz, urged him to “do something that will make you happy”. Davis dropped everything – “the view camera, the film, the consumable project whose artist’s statement writes itself” – and headed for Los Angeles. The city evoked “a sense of possibility, of there being so many more pictures, so much more evocativeness and beauty than anywhere else I’d ever been”. Over the following two years, Davis returned regularly to Los Angeles from his upstate New York home, resulting in his expansive new monograph, I’m Looking Through You, published by Aperture.

On that first trip, Davis “decided to do everything differently, against my instincts,” he says. “I switched to a digital camera for the first time, I used a long 35mm aspect ratio and shot exclusively vertically, and I wandered with no set intention at first.” Though he approached his digital camera with the same diligence as his large-format camera, he says, “the number of different pictures I could take was invigorating”. Soon after adopting the vertical frame format, “I began to see that way,” he remembers. Davis surveyed the city on foot – a stark contrast to car-reliant Angelinos – sometimes walking 15 miles a day. “I found that my hunger for images didn’t slake. I couldn’t believe how much there was to see.”