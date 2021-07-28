Creating Change: Leah Clements on working towards a disability inclusive art world

Jamila Prowse: Why did you decide to make a film version of your current exhibition, The Siren of the Deep?

Leah Clements: I wanted to make a film so that people who can’t leave their house or can’t make it to the show for disability, economic, or other reasons, would still be able to see it in some way. I would have done this had Covid-19 never happened, but it feels especially important now as I’m feeling a collective sigh of disappointment from the disabled community about all of the art stuff that had gone online, but is now disappearing from the digital space to exist again only in-situ as lockdowns are ending.

I’m trying to remain tentatively hopeful that if we keep pushing then this can be rectified, and that we can continue to make art available to people at home – as so many galleries and art organisations did during Covid – building on what was created during lockdowns to do better for everyone.

JP: How do you view the relationship between art making and access adjustments?

LC: The artist Shannon Finnegan runs a workshop called ‘Alt-Text as Poetry’, and image descriptions really can be read that way. If you think about the descriptions of your images as poems, then it can become this expansive, textured, layered practice. Not all access adjustment production will be super creative and fun, and it shouldn’t all fall on the artist, especially when that artist is disabled themselves and might need more support with the production of everything around the show. Unfortunately, the responsibility often does fall on them, because disabled people usually think more about other disabled people.