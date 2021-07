One can only hazard at the feats involved in executing such a vision in the current climate. Writers and creatives were hailed from almost every continent, against the twin tide of Covid and Brexit. Kamara recounts cancellations, delays, the frustration of simple tasks taking several days, and, on one occasion, “running around Paris trying to find clothes to shoot” after a delivery was stuck in customs. Still, corners were not cut by his team — whether they were creating their own 3D testing kit for Rafael Pavarotti’s ‘Testing Times’ cover (accompanying a story spotlighting youth culture thriving in the face of the pandemic), or hand-sketching concepts for each brief. “You learn and adapt,” Kamara muses, “but it was very hard. I like to see the clothes, I like to touch, and I can change my mind very quickly.”

The notion of ‘collective spirit’ soon proved itself both a driving force and a key challenge for Kamara as he sought out the right collaborators. His approach remained single-minded: “I want people who push me and I push them. You pick people because you believe in their talent.” Beyond that, “it’s about being nice.” Many featured artists on the project were first-time collaborators, including photographers Leslie Zhang and Luis Alberto Rodriguez. Others were thousands of miles away. Kamara sent one team to Lagos, while directing entirely local teams in China and Brazil via Zoom.

“Everything was so much easier once we started talking,” he recalls. “I plant seeds. I create a universe. And everyone contributes to make it amazing.” Despite the multitude of spinning plates, process is everything — and Kamara is sure to leave little room for surprises. “I know exactly what a concept is going to look like. I don’t divulge from my vision, and anything less [than that], I don’t want.”