Industry Insights: Mother London’s Julie Cook on championing new talent and working as a team

“It’s always interesting to me to look at new people,” she continues. This fits with Mother London’s ethos of finding and supporting emerging artists. The team always ensures that photographers are introduced to designers and creative directors whose tastes match their work. “Even if those newcomers don’t necessarily get awarded the jobs, I think it’s really important to get those sort of people in front of creatives, so they’re on their radar,” says Cook, “both for the producers and the creators. And gradually, hopefully they keep an eye on their work, and over time they get to work with them”.

The search for new and diverse talent is constant, she says. “Obviously we don’t discount people who have been in the industry, but we’re really keen on trying to support new talent, and trying to push people out there.” Mother London’s recent campaign for Stella Artois was with an emerging Brazilian illustrator, Henrique Folster. Several years ago, Cook remembers working with Juno Calypso on PR shots, before Calypso had garnered the status she has today.

New collaborators are found everywhere: in exhibitions, editorials, zines, photobooks, introductions from photo agencies and, of course, on social media. Exciting finds are shared internally, too. “Within production, we try and share as much as possible between different print producers,” says Cook. “We keep inspiring each other. The artists I’m looking at are probably very different to some of the other producers in the department; it’s always really interesting to look at what other people are looking at.”

Photographers also get in touch directly via email; though this can be hit-or-miss, depending on how empty or full the recipient’s inbox is on a given day, Cook often has time to review the PDFs she’s sent. “I don’t think people should be discouraged from just reaching out directly to people,” she says, especially if the photographer can see their work is specifically well-suited to an agency or client’s particular approach.