In a study of his own identity, the British-born photographer collaborates with Emmanuelle Peri to explore what the idea of home and belonging really means

In Hindu mythology, there was once an idea propagated that if a Hindu crossed the sea away from India they would lose their very being – that meant no more religion, no caste, and becoming trapped in the reincarnation cycle ad infinitum. British-born artist Kalpesh Lathigra recalls how puzzling this parable was for him growing up, as he discusses the roots of his new project, Memoire Temporelle – or temporal memory. “My family had crossed that sea, but we were still Indians in the UK, and British non-resident Indians in India,” he says. So where did that leave them?

Between 2016 and 2019, the artist made eight trips to Mumbai, a place he considers his spiritual home. There, over those three years, he shot all the images for Memoire Temporelle – a through-the-looking-glass odyssey into what life could have been had his family not migrated from India to the UK via Africa over three generations.