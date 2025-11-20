Ayan Abdi’s contemporary portrait of kinship across the Global African Diaspora

She explains that, before WhatsApp, her community relied on cassettes and photographs to keep up with each other’s lives. “People back in Somalia used to film themselves in a cassette and then send them over to Norway, or England or America…and that’s how they would remember each other.” Abdi emphasises the value of putting effort into creating a memory. In Oslo, domestic settings became the backdrop for wearing one’s finest clothes – an inspiration for her early editorial work that blended the home with African studio portraiture. “When I do studio work, I take a lot of inspiration from the effort people used to take in taking photos of each other. How people used to get dressed and the whole ritual behind it,” she says. There was a shared consensus that smelling your best was as important as looking your best. Relatives across the diaspora and the motherland perfumed the envelopes before mailing them, turning each one into a sensorial vessel of memory. “People will smell you through the photo, people will smell the emotions”.

Abdi approaches documentary with care, softly enough to capture intimacy while remaining cognisant of the sensitivities of her work. Being welcomed into communities is a part of her process, and people willingly permit her to share their narrative. Rarely are her photos taken, they are gifted. Working strictly with film is a patient process just like these interactions whether it’s a tender moment between a mother and child or between friends.

Abdi tells me that one portrait taken in Nairobi was where Family in Focus found its start. Serendipity took the photographer to an orphanage in Kangemi where she met Priscilla holding her neighbour’s daughter – while the neighbour had her hair braided by Priscilla’s daughter. In the portrait lies an enchanting parable of community and entangled lives, a defining metaphor for the Family in Focus canon which continues in her moving image work.