Emily Ryalls’ images are a gesture of solidarity to those who have experienced sexual violence

A woman moves around a white-cube space. Her body, lit by fog lights, casts shadows on the walls. A second woman joins her, then a third. They touch, intertwine and lean on one another, their shadows multiplying and merging behind them. Among the figures is Emily Ryalls. Her collaborative project, We Share the Same Night, explores the shared experience of sexual violence, and communicates “both the comfort and despair that we find in those we are connected to”. Through stills, moving images and live performance, she subverts the threat of creeping shadows in the night, and creates simple yet stirring gestures of solidarity.

“I wanted to demonstrate this transformation from a feeling of isolation to one of community,” she says. “Shadow play is as instant as putting pen to paper. It’s this immediate creative response, and something that’s so accessible.” For the Wakefield-based artist, who runs the UK’s only fully wheelchair accessible darkroom, at the city’s Art House, accessibility and movement are integral, having shaped her route into photography.