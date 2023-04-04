Anne Collier at Lismore Castle Arts: More than meets the eye

The show at Lismore Castle Arts in Ireland includes three of Collier’s self-portraits centred on the development and display of print photographs. Developing Tray #2 (Grey) and Cut feature her own eye as subject material in the darkroom, while Eye (Soft Contours) is an image of a photobook, Collier’s pupil enlarged and piercing. Eye #1 features the artist holding a small print of her own eye, her arm emerging from the base of the work to add an extra layer of self-reflexiveness.

Collier’s decision to use her own body in the pictures lifts them from conceptualism to something more affective. If, on the one hand, eyes are essential instruments of the photographic process – just one device among many in the artist’s toolbox – they are also portals of emotion and ageing. Although Collier detaches and isolates her eyes from the rest of her body in the pictures, their ‘looking’ back at the viewer is an invitation into a world of speculation. Suddenly we wonder what these eyes (and our own) have seen or missed. To be with these works – each made between 2009 and 2014 – is to witness and ponder time’s passing; to ruminate and recollect via the artist’s diaristic organ.

This combination of technicality and affection has defined Collier’s work for over two decades, holding it between concept and confession. Collier’s 2014 solo show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago included works that directly reference the artist’s late parents, an explicit call to reflect on loss. Michael Darling, who curated the show, remarked that Collier leads viewers “to this precipice of mourning and psychological frailty”, an artist deeply in touch with fear, anger, despair and guilt – emotions all present in her pictures of self-help cassette tapes from 2002, which were included in Chicago.