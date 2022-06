The project is titled after his nephew, Kim Saehyun, and was recently awarded the Gomma Grant. It is a departure from the photographer’s previous projects, which he describes as “ideological and out of touch with real life”. Working across photography, video, and installation, Ryu’s practice is conceptual, exploring the limitations of the photographic medium and functioning as institutional critique. His journey into photography began as a retoucher, at his cousin’s printing studio. “It was started not out of an interest in photography, but purely for the purpose of making money,” says Ryu. But, the job piqued his interest in the craft, and he decided to enrol onto the photography course at Chungang University in Seoul.

This was followed by an MA at the Slade School of Fine Art in London, but rather than pursuing a career in London or Seoul, Ryu decided to return to his homecity, Daegu. In 2012, Ryu moved back into his parents house, with his older sister and her then one-year-old son. This initiated a shift in his practice. “[I wanted to] work blindly in pursuit of pure desire,” he says. Ryu decided to turn his lens onto the person who was most important to him: a subject he could connect with on a personal level.

“[I] shared the process of growing up with [my nephew],” says Ryu. “He will be the first person I have been fully involved in the process of becoming an adult from birth… Eleven years on, we still live together as best friends.” The resulting body of work is an example of the importance of play – not just in artistic practice, but in relationships too.