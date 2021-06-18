My Camera and Me: Dylan Hausthor’s makeshift equipment and meta approach

My interest in flash started at the age of 16, when I realised I wanted to make pictures at night. At first I used a headlamp, but I didn’t have a tripod, so everything I made was blurry. Eventually, I found a shitty flash on eBay by googling “brightest flash”; that ended up being my light for ten years. It took me a while to understand that I had to sync the device with the camera, so for a good four months I was making photographs that were half-exposed. It was a Vivitar 283, and it finally broke a few weeks ago. I just upgraded it for the first time in my life.

As you can probably tell, I’m not technically advanced when it comes to photography. I know so little about gear, and my style has evolved directly out of never fully understanding my camera. In addition to my early flash experiments, I would shoot everything with my aperture wide open, which is what slowly led to the look of the photos in my project Sleep Creek with Paul Guilmoth. Working this way meant that anything within five feet of me would be totally overexposed. I also don’t own a light meter, so I guess all of my exposures, night and day.