Daniel Mayrit emulates the manipulative visual techniques of right-wing politicians

A thin ideology
For all its ubiquity, populism is a slippery concept. In 1967, political theorists from Oxford, Paris and Toronto gathered in London for the first-ever academic conference on the topic. After two days of squabbling, they could not even agree on a definition. “There can, at present, be no doubt about the importance of populism,” a summary report stated. “But no one is clear what it is.” Cas Mudde, an influential Dutch political scientist, comes closer. He calls populism a “thin ideology” – a way of communicating rather than a set of clear political beliefs. It is characterised by two key elements, he says. Firstly, it pits ‘the people’ directly against ‘the elite’. Secondly, it seeks to bring about the ‘general will’ of the masses (assuming, of course, that such a general will exists). It is not necessarily bad, more misguided. Populism, Mudde concludes, “asks the right questions but provides the wrong answers”. On the whole, Mayrit seems to agree. His populist alter ego uses captions such as ‘enemies of the people’ and ‘taking our country back’.
When I mention that these bring haunting memories of the Brexit referendum, he is amused. The reference was entirely unintentional, he says, but it shows how eerily similar populist language can be, even across different political cultures. The project’s title is lifted from a phrase used in the election campaign of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 1994: ‘sono uno di voi’ – I am one of you. Mayrit expands on this, saying populism is not just for right-wing politicians and that even Barack Obama used similar tactics to Mayrit’s alter ego in One of Yours, including presenting himself as a messiah-like figure. (The first Black president’s 2008 election slogan was simply: Hope).