Daniel Mayrit emulates the manipulative visual techniques of right-wing politicians

With populism on the rise across the globe, Daniel Mayrit employs the same approach – with a touch of humour – creating an alter ego that questions this most elusive of subjects in a place where art meets reality

Populism is a buzzword again. Its posterboys in the UK – Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Dominic Cummings – might be old news, and it has been five long years since the Cambridge Dictionary declared it the Word of the Year in 2017. But in France, far-right populist Marine Le Pen recently came even closer to winning the presidency than in her two previous attempts (2012 and 2017). In India, Brazil and Hungary, populist leaders retain their stranglehold on power. Even the spectre of Donald Trump lingers on. Daniel Mayrit’s latest project, One of Yours, is more timely than ever. The Spanish artist has produced a photobook that doubles as a faux campaign leaflet for a fictional politician who shares Mayrit’s name and is played by him. There is also a campaign website, billboard advertisements and even the occasional in-character public appearance. It is as much performance art as it is photography.

From Miami to Milan, Mayrit’s populist alter ego turns up practically everywhere. He surveys the European Parliament on one page and addresses hard hat-wearing factory workers in Poland on another. While the focus is global, the aesthetic is distinctly American – perhaps the most obvious choice given that the project was made during the 2020 presidential election. Reds, blues and bold sans serif-type banners bearing Mayrit’s name litter the background as he preens to the crowd. At one moment he is ruthless, sitting atop an elephant he has just shot dead; in another he is cuddly, beaming at two baby pandas perched on his knee. Religion serves to further his agenda; he prays in front of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, strikes a messianic pose at a rally in New York, and even embraces the Pope in the Vatican. All the while, he is a narcissist, smirking as a crowd of supporters collectively turns to take selfies with him. The caption reads: ‘People just love me.’