Daniel Mayrit emulates the manipulative visual techniques of right-wing politicians

The Icon. © Daniel Mayrit.

The Global Leader – Europe’s dreamteam. © Daniel Mayrit.

© Daniel Mayrit.

The Global Leader – Supporting President Trump at his address to the nation before the Congressional Picnic at The White House, 2019. © Daniel Mayrit.

The People’s Favourite – Selfies with Russian Brides, 2017. © Daniel Mayrit.

The Everyman: In good company at the Viz Magazine anniversary party in London. © Daniel Mayrit.

© Daniel Mayrit.

The Icon. © Daniel Mayrit.

The Everyman – Meeting new panda cubs at Toronto Zoo, 2016. © Daniel Mayrit.

The Global Leader – What a champ. © Daniel Mayrit.

© Daniel Mayrit.

The Icon. © Daniel Mayrit.

© Daniel Mayrit.

The Global Leader – Why the sad face, Angela? © Daniel Mayrit.

© Daniel Mayrit.

Reading Time: 6 minutes

With populism on the rise across the globe, Daniel Mayrit employs the same approach – with a touch of humour – creating an alter ego that questions this most elusive of subjects in a place where art meets reality

Populism is a buzzword again. Its posterboys in the UK – Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Dominic Cummings – might be old news, and it has been five long years since the Cambridge Dictionary declared it the Word of the Year in 2017. But in France, far-right populist Marine Le Pen recently came even closer to winning the presidency than in her two previous attempts (2012 and 2017). In India, Brazil and Hungary, populist leaders retain their stranglehold on power. Even the spectre of Donald Trump lingers on. Daniel Mayrit’s latest project, One of Yours, is more timely than ever. The Spanish artist has produced a photobook that doubles as a faux campaign leaflet for a fictional politician who shares Mayrit’s name and is played by him. There is also a campaign website, billboard advertisements and even the occasional in-character public appearance. It is as much performance art as it is photography.

From Miami to Milan, Mayrit’s populist alter ego turns up practically everywhere. He surveys the European Parliament on one page and addresses hard hat-wearing factory workers in Poland on another. While the focus is global, the aesthetic is distinctly American – perhaps the most obvious choice given that the project was made during the 2020 presidential election. Reds, blues and bold sans serif-type banners bearing Mayrit’s name litter the background as he preens to the crowd. At one moment he is ruthless, sitting atop an elephant he has just shot dead; in another he is cuddly, beaming at two baby pandas perched on his knee. Religion serves to further his agenda; he prays in front of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, strikes a messianic pose at a rally in New York, and even embraces the Pope in the Vatican. All the while, he is a narcissist, smirking as a crowd of supporters collectively turns to take selfies with him. The caption reads: ‘People just love me.’ 

The Global Leader – Europe’s dreamteam. © Daniel Mayrit.

“There is a touch of American politics over everything else because, for better or worse, it is dominant in the West. Whether we like it or not, it is the visual language of politics”

The Everyman – Meeting new panda cubs at Toronto Zoo, 2016. © Daniel Mayrit.

“My aim from the start was to speak to an international audience. That is troublesome because populism does not ring the same bell in all national contexts,” he tells me. “So there is a touch of American politics over everything else because, for better or worse, it is dominant in the West. Whether we like it or not, it is the visual language of politics. “I also wanted to give viewers something where they could say, ‘OK, this is not real, it’s satire.’”

This shines through in a series of fake photo ops with real world leaders, where Mayrit edits himself into the news cycles of recent years. In one image he clasps North Korean despot Kim Jong-un, standing where then-South Korean president Moon Jae-in did in 2018. In another, he takes the place of Farage, pointing across at newly elected Trump in the gold-plated elevator of Trump Tower in 2016. Both are eminently meme-worthy, and border on absurdism. This does not, however, detract from the realism of the pictures. Politics in the post-truth era is, of course, frequently absurd. “It was a fine line” trying to decide what the character should be pictured doing because “reality is always better than fiction,” Mayrit says. “Trump was a good example – [he] was crazier than anybody could imagine.” In other words, Mayrit’s character is simply doing all the things that real populists do.

A thin ideology

For all its ubiquity, populism is a slippery concept. In 1967, political theorists from Oxford, Paris and Toronto gathered in London for the first-ever academic conference on the topic. After two days of squabbling, they could not even agree on a definition. “There can, at present, be no doubt about the importance of populism,” a summary report stated. “But no one is clear what it is.” Cas Mudde, an influential Dutch political scientist, comes closer. He calls populism a “thin ideology” – a way of communicating rather than a set of clear political beliefs. It is characterised by two key elements, he says. Firstly, it pits ‘the people’ directly against ‘the elite’. Secondly, it seeks to bring about the ‘general will’ of the masses (assuming, of course, that such a general will exists). It is not necessarily bad, more misguided. Populism, Mudde concludes, “asks the right questions but provides the wrong answers”. On the whole, Mayrit seems to agree. His populist alter ego uses captions such as ‘enemies of the people’ and ‘taking our country back’. 

When I mention that these bring haunting memories of the Brexit referendum, he is amused. The reference was entirely unintentional, he says, but it shows how eerily similar populist language can be, even across different political cultures. The project’s title is lifted from a phrase used in the election campaign of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 1994: ‘sono uno di voi’ – I am one of you. Mayrit expands on this, saying populism is not just for right-wing politicians and that even Barack Obama used similar tactics to Mayrit’s alter ego in One of Yours, including presenting himself as a messiah-like figure. (The first Black president’s 2008 election slogan was simply: Hope).

The Global Leader – What a champ. © Daniel Mayrit.

“I can’t portray someone that I’m not. I am very open and social in real life, for example. But that doesn’t mean I am a narcissistic fascist”

© Daniel Mayrit.

He also repeatedly mentions the late Ernesto Laclau as one of his influences for the project. The Argentine thinker’s writing directly informed the hard-left Greek political party Syriza, which came to power in 2015. Alongside then prime minister Alexis Tsipras, Syriza was spearheaded by the economist Yanis Varoufakis, who has since become a best-selling author in Britain. 

One of Yours, however, conforms firmly with the right-wing stereotype we have grown more used to in recent times. Fictional Mayrit displays racist tendencies, replacing his usual toothy smile with a grimace when standing next to a Black man. The caption reads: ‘Who said we don’t love legal immigrants?’ In a separate image he shows his true colours more plainly, snarling and pointing threateningly in a Black man’s face, with the accompanying caption: ‘Fighting the enemy at home’. While the likes of Obama, therefore, might share some traits with farright populists, Mayrit’s intentions lie elsewhere: to explore the ugliest, most sinister side of the movement. “Just because they have some common characteristics and strategies, it doesn’t mean that Right and Left are the same when it comes to the politics of populism,” he says. “They are still very much the opposite.”

Where art becomes reality

Mayrit is no stranger to taking potshots at the powerful. While living in Tottenham in 2011, he received a police leaflet containing blurry CCTV images of alleged participants in the London riots, asking for help identifying them. At the same time, banks and financial institutions were being bailed out following the financial crisis. Rather than punch down, he decided to punch up, publishing similarly blurry, incriminating photographs of the 100 most powerful people in the City’s financial district, according to a list compiled by Square Mile magazine at the time. The project, titled You Haven’t Seen Their Faces, won the Paris Photo-Aperture Foundation PhotoBook award in 2015.

Like that project, the line between art and reality is blurred in One of Yours. But now Mayrit himself is in front of the lens, with his alter ego sometimes spilling out into real-world performances. The most recent manifestation of this took place in the summer at Images Vevey in Switzerland. Instead of holding a regular exhibition, Mayrit took over the town’s tourist office. The building became his ‘campaign headquarters’ during the festival, and was the stage of a political rally, complete with his own line of merchandise, including T-shirts and baseball caps.

The Icon. © Daniel Mayrit.
© Daniel Mayrit.

The photobook could also plausibly function as a piece of real-world political advertising. Mayrit recounts receiving emails from people asking whether the project was authentic. Others have unfollowed him on Instagram since he began posting in character. “We didn’t make a photobook about populism,” he says. “We made a genuine populist magazine.” How much of it, then, is fictional? Is there a part of real-world Mayrit who relates to his megalomaniac alter ego? He did, after all, cast himself in the starring role. “I guess I can’t portray someone that I’m not,” he says. “I am very open and social in real life, for example. But that doesn’t mean I am a narcissistic fascist.” Instead, he took on the role because it “didn’t make sense” to have anybody else do it. “A crucial pillar of populism is that it is all about ‘me, me, me’. So it wouldn’t have been truthful or believable any other way.” 

Importantly, the alter ego is a perennial campaigner rather than a candidate for any particular office. “Many populist leaders are more comfortable campaigning than they are when they’re in power,” Mayrit says. “The moment you win an election, you lose the ability to present yourself as the underdog You can’t be anti-establishment when you are the establishment.” 

In that sense, the project diverges somewhat from Dutch theorist Mudde’s definition of populism. Mayrit’s character is little more than an agitator in a world crying out for meaningful change. Where Mudde said populism provided the wrong answers, One of Yours provides no answers at all. But in a political climate that is likely to be dominated by this most mercurial of movements for years to come, one thing is certain: Mayrit is asking all the right questions. 

danielmayrit.com

