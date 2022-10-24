Job listing: Digital Editor – British Journal of Photography

British Journal of Photography is seeking a Digital Editor
Closes 7th November 2022
Job Title: Digital Editor
Salary: £30,000 per annum
Mode: Full-Time, Permanent
East London
Job Description
British Journal of Photography is looking for a full-time Digital Editor to join its small, lively and dedicated editorial team. Working closely with the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor, the Digital Editor will be responsible for developing the online editorial strategy of the BJP website, managing online content as well as commissioning and writing articles themselves. Working with the Marketing team to develop editorial partnerships, the Digital Editor will be tasked with growing the magazine’s digital audience and presence. The right candidate should be a creative, ambitious and critically-thinking individual, have a good knowledge of the photography industry, and be proficient in writing, editing and communication skills.
About British Journal of Photography
British Journal of Photography is a 168-year-old print publication (bimonthly) and website (daily). Through the lenses of world-class photographers, BJP explores rich and timely stories of art, culture, politics and society. Our editorial platforms are committed to highlighting and supporting emerging talent, and serving the photography community. The journal is published by 1854 Media, which also runs a programme of six annual awards, including Portrait of Britain, Female in Focus, and the BJP International Photography Award.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Write, commission and edit high quality online editorial content, working with a growing team of freelance writers
- Proofread and edit online editorial content
- Manage and supervise the online editorial calendar
- Build relationships with clients and establish digital collaborations
- Work closely with the Marketing team to increase presence and visibility, track and analyse website traffic/audience and optimise
- Manage and supervise the weekly newsletter
- Improve digital content strategy
- Be an active member of the team representing British Journal of Photography at press events, openings and private views
Requirements and Qualifications
- A basic knowledge of the photography industry and its key players is essential
- Experience working on a creative digital team is essential
- A minimum of 2 years experience working with an editorial team
- Excellent proofreading, editing and writing skills
- Strong copywriting skills are not essential, but desirable
- Available portfolio of published work
- Knowledge of SEO practices
- Knowledge of social and email marketing strategy for readership expansion & content distribution. Experience using a CRM is a bonus.
- Great organisational and time-management skills
- A team player
- Attention to detail
- Degree in journalism or communication, or equivalent industry experience
Application
To submit your application, please email your CV and cover letter (no more than 300 words) to jobs@1854.media . Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview following the submission deadline. Regrettably, due to the volume of applications we normally receive we may not be able to contact everyone.