Job listing: Digital Editor – British Journal of Photography

Job Title: Digital Editor

Salary: £30,000 per annum

Mode: Full-Time, Permanent

East London

Job Description

British Journal of Photography is looking for a full-time Digital Editor to join its small, lively and dedicated editorial team. Working closely with the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor, the Digital Editor will be responsible for developing the online editorial strategy of the BJP website, managing online content as well as commissioning and writing articles themselves. Working with the Marketing team to develop editorial partnerships, the Digital Editor will be tasked with growing the magazine’s digital audience and presence. The right candidate should be a creative, ambitious and critically-thinking individual, have a good knowledge of the photography industry, and be proficient in writing, editing and communication skills.

About British Journal of Photography

British Journal of Photography is a 168-year-old print publication (bimonthly) and website (daily). Through the lenses of world-class photographers, BJP explores rich and timely stories of art, culture, politics and society. Our editorial platforms are committed to highlighting and supporting emerging talent, and serving the photography community. The journal is published by 1854 Media, which also runs a programme of six annual awards, including Portrait of Britain, Female in Focus, and the BJP International Photography Award.

Duties and Responsibilities

Write, commission and edit high quality online editorial content, working with a growing team of freelance writers

Proofread and edit online editorial content

Manage and supervise the online editorial calendar

Build relationships with clients and establish digital collaborations

Work closely with the Marketing team to increase presence and visibility, track and analyse website traffic/audience and optimise

Manage and supervise the weekly newsletter

Improve digital content strategy

Be an active member of the team representing British Journal of Photography at press events, openings and private views

Requirements and Qualifications

A basic knowledge of the photography industry and its key players is essential

Experience working on a creative digital team is essential

A minimum of 2 years experience working with an editorial team

Excellent proofreading, editing and writing skills

Strong copywriting skills are not essential, but desirable

Available portfolio of published work

Knowledge of SEO practices

Knowledge of social and email marketing strategy for readership expansion & content distribution. Experience using a CRM is a bonus.

Great organisational and time-management skills

A team player

Attention to detail

Degree in journalism or communication, or equivalent industry experience

Application

To submit your application, please email your CV and cover letter (no more than 300 words) to jobs@1854.media . Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview following the submission deadline. Regrettably, due to the volume of applications we normally receive we may not be able to contact everyone.