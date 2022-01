While Harib was born in Tripoli, her roots lie in the Amazigh tradition in Yefren, about 130 kilometres south-west of the capital, in the Nafusa Mountains. The Amazigh, an indigenous group of North Africa, also known as the Berbers, has a distinct and treasured culture and language. Tragically, the Amazigh people have a history of repression, particularly persecuted under the rule of Muammar Gaddafi, who saw them as a separatist threat, banning their language and practice of giving children non-Arab names. During his reign, Amazigh activists were often imprisoned and even killed.

While the repression ended in 2011, with Gaddafi’s death, the culture continues to be diluted by villagers migrating to the city. “I am one of many who don’t speak Amazigh properly,” Harib says. “I’ve always been so fascinated with western life that I almost forgot the value and beauty of Libyan culture.” Women of Libya, Harib’s ongoing project, marks her journey to reconnect with her roots and the women who shaped her identity, relationship with the land, and taught her what it means to be Amazigh. Through a series of portraits, landscapes and candid moments, she discovers moments of revelation, animating grace in a fractured world.