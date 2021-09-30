1854 Presents: Miriam Stanke on the nature of slow journalism

In this event, documentary photographer Stanke reflects on her practice, as well as the collaborative nature behind photojournalism

“I explore aftermath,” Miriam Stanke explains. Interviewed by 1854 Media’s Sinead Solomon, the freelance German photographer and visual storyteller discusses how she first encountered the camera, as well as her practice as an image-maker. Stanke’s works has explored the lives of African immigrants in Europe, Nomadic Iranian cultures, and Dersim life in Turkey. With a practice deeply ingrained in the long term, Stanke takes prolonged trips to meet her subjects, embedding herself in their social environment. Documenting multiple communities, Stanke shares the importance of nuance, empathy, and overcoming stereotypes.

Stanke also reflects on collaborative works with fellow photographer Carlo Lombardi, as well as writer and anthropologist Benjamin Rassbach. “A picture can be far more than the image; you continue the story in your head,” she says.