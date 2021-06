There is also the digital space. China’s reaction to the pandemic demonstrates what a technologically advanced country it is, and how much control the government can exert on China’s citizens through their mobile devices. But this does not deter a new wave of artists, such as Dai. The photographer finds innovative ways to publish his new work online that avoids the censorship algorithms. His Instagram images are often maxed out with saturation filters, and can only be viewed by employing additional mobile software. This is not just a way to evade raising red flags amid the Chinese Great Firewall, Dai stresses. “Instagram has its own rules on content,” he says. “This is one of many ways to get around some of the restrictions, on Instagram as well as in China. There are loads of functions on a phone that allow you to decode images. There are lots of ways of disguising images, getting around systems.”