Portrait of Humanity 2021: The shortlist

Elsewhere, we see how, even in ordinary circumstances, photography can provide us with much-needed perspective on our lives. As Yosando Faizal says of his shortlisted photo, which depicts a childhood friend of his grandmother’s boiling water for afternoon tea, “[it] made me reflect on how easy my life in Melbourne is compared to the village where I grew up, and yet somehow less free.”
“Though this has undoubtedly been a year that many would rather forget, we must not forget it,” says Uwagba in the book’s introduction. “Because look closely at the images that follow, and you will see that they capture humanity in all its multifaceted beauty and fragility.’”