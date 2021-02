While the majority of us spent 2020 indoors, barely motivated to make it outside for our prescribed daily exercise, Falquez remained busy. She was photographing then President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for Time magazine, and accomplishing a childhood dream by modelling the 50 looks of choreographer Merce Cunningham for The New York Times. She also welcomed the “quietness, the silence, the clearance and the sense of space” afforded by 2020, as well as the absence of call sheets, and her typically busy international flight schedule. And, from the cocoon of New York City, she was able to produce her most provocative, colourful and powerful personal work to date, Being in History.

Photographed over the course of a year, the series depicts queer friends and acquaintances, and Black and brown bodies that usually fall outside of traditional expectations of gender or beauty. The models are nude but for a few playful props – think bouffant wigs and billowing scarves – all shot against a white background. The resulting series comprises over 30 portraits, with the subjects styled and sculpted into shapes that hark back to historical paintings of aristocratic figures. After the death of George Floyd in May 2020 and the subsequent wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the world, Falquez decided she couldn’t wait to find a publisher, and released the photos herself. “I thought, ‘This is going to move a lot of people. This will help the person I’m marching next to’,” she recalls.

The photographer scoured Manhattan in search of walls that could be used to exhibit the photographs. “Placing people that no one has seen in those places raises a lot of questions,” she explains. “It’s almost like you’re stepping into a place that is only meant for one type of person.” The trouble with beauty, she says, is that despite societal shifts, our definitions of it haven’t changed. “Beauty, power and goodness have all been philosophically related since Plato. We still use the same definition of beauty that was conceived in the Renaissance. Most of the power and the opportunities are for white people from the gender binary.”